Dr. Michael Mc Grath

Dr. Michael McGrath, Mounthawk Manor, Tralee and formerly of Garden Vale, Athlone, Co. Westmeath. He will be forever loved and missed by his heartbroken wife Margaret (née O'Neill) and his daughter Rosanna, his parents Dr. Michael and Dolores, mother-in-law Anne O'Neill (Killorglin), his brothers and sisters Joseph, John, Natasha (Shine), Maree (Brennan), Oliver and Elizabeth (MacNamara), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, the team at Carraig Medical Centre, his medical colleagues, his patients, many friends and neighbours. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at his sister's residence (Maree Brennan, The Beeches, Athlone, N37 X9Y9) on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 7pm. Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home (Matt Talbot Road, Tralee, V92 VK71) on Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass in St. John's Church (Castle Street, Tralee, V92 K88V) on Friday morning at 10am followed by burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

House private, please.

Family flowers only.