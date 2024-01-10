Dora O’Connor née Bowler of River Road Finuge and formerly Dysert, Lixnaw, died on 9th January 2024, beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Helen (McDonald), Jack, Mary (O’Leary), William and Michelle. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Serena, Raymond, Jane, Patrick, Laura, Ally, Sarah, Anthony, Alannah, Aisling and Hayley, great-grandson Callum, brothers Willie, Tom, Frank & Jimmy, sisters Kit, Phil, Anne & Bernie, daughters-in-law Breeda and Michelle, sons-in-law Martin, Mike and Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Friday (12th January) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Saturday morning where the Requiem Mass for Dora will take place at 11:00 a.m.

(streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw)

Followed by by interment in Finuge Burial Grounds.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.