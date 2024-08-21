The death has occurred of Donie Whyte, Doon, Ballyheigue, on the 20th August 2024 at his home surrounded by his family.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Damien, daughters Gillian and Katrina, sons-in-law Richard and Colin, daughter-in-law Bernie, grandchildren Katie, Meabh, Gerald, Emily, Hollie-Mái and Óisin, sisters-in-law Joan, Kitty and Teresa.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home (V92 WTK8), Ballyheigue on Thursday evening 22nd August from 6-8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass will take place on Friday in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue at 12 noon and burial afterwards to St. Mary's New Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
