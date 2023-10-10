The death has occurred of Donie Bowler
Beloved husband of the late Breda (née Foley) and cherished father of Noreen, Marie, Eileen and Donal.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his daughters, son, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law Derry and Jimmy, sisters-in-law Maureen and Noreen and the staff and residents of St Columbanus Nursing Home, Killarney.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at the Eamonn O’Connor Funeral Home, Firies, on Wednesday [October 11th] from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will arrive to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Milltown, at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Donie’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-sacred-heart
Enquiries to Eamonn O’Connor Funeral Director.
