Donal (Teddy) Keane, Ashgrove, Moyvane and formerly of Murhur, Moyvane and ex-ESB Tarbert, Co. Kerry

Peacefully, on December 6th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Donie and Kit, brother Brendan, infant brother and sister, Joseph and Marie. Adored husband of Olive. Devoted dad of Yvonne, Jennifer, Brian, Suzanne and Dermot. Loving and fun granddad to Kayleigh, Dylan, Aleisha, Robyn and Katie. Lovingly missed by his sons-in-law Shane, Denis and James, his brothers Jerry, Mike, Liam, PJ and Eddie, aunt Mary, uncles Tom and Packie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, all his good neighbours and many, many friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements:- Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening from 4.30 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday morning at 11.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Teddy being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only please . House private.