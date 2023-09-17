Advertisement

Sep 17, 2023
Donal Sheehan of Crotta, Kilflynn and formerly Abbeydorney Village, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on 16th September 2023, beloved son of the late John & Ellen and dear brother of Kathleen, Eileen and the late Sheila, Michael, Timmy, Willie, Tom, John Joe, Mary, Paud & Denis.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his daughters Mary, Eileen, Margaret, Ann & Carmel, sons Barry & John, their mother Josephine, adored grandchildren Stephen, David, Sarah, Damien, Ashling, Shane, Cathal, Josie, Michelle, Norann, Gary, Chloe, Erin, Caitlin, Niamh, Roisín, Niall, Rebecca, Chloe, Kelly, Jack, Kian, Dáire, Líle & Éabha, great grandchildren Calvin, Hollie, Tommy, Aoibhinn, Corey, Fiadh & Aodhla, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law,  daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Sunday (17th September) from 5 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass for Donal will be celebrated on Monday at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Recovery Haven (https://recoveryhavenkerry.com/donate/), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.

