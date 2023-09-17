Donal Sheehan of Crotta, Kilflynn and formerly Abbeydorney Village, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on 16th September 2023, beloved son of the late John & Ellen and dear brother of Kathleen, Eileen and the late Sheila, Michael, Timmy, Willie, Tom, John Joe, Mary, Paud & Denis.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his daughters Mary, Eileen, Margaret, Ann & Carmel, sons Barry & John, their mother Josephine, adored grandchildren Stephen, David, Sarah, Damien, Ashling, Shane, Cathal, Josie, Michelle, Norann, Gary, Chloe, Erin, Caitlin, Niamh, Roisín, Niall, Rebecca, Chloe, Kelly, Jack, Kian, Dáire, Líle & Éabha, great grandchildren Calvin, Hollie, Tommy, Aoibhinn, Corey, Fiadh & Aodhla, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Sunday (17th September) from 5 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass for Donal will be celebrated on Monday at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Recovery Haven (https://recoveryhavenkerry.com/donate/), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.