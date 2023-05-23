Donal McEnery, Wales & Cromane Lower, Killorglin.

Donal passed away at home in Cardiff, Wales but home was always Cromane Lower that held a special place in his heart. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Charlotte, sisters Maureen & Eileen, brother John, their partners, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Friday evening (May 26th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane.

Requiem Mass Saturday morning (May 27th) at 9.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

(mobile camera)

Donal's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.