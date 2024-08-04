Donal (Donie) Walsh of Cappa, Kilflynn.

Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on 3rd August 2024.

Donie will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends, but especially by his sister-in-law Kitty, nieces Mai, Carmel & Claire and their families who adored him. He was predeceased by his brothers Johnny & Ned, sisters Elizabeth (Lil) (Stack) & Nora (Slattery) and nephews Tom, John & Donal.

May Donie Rest in Peace

A gathering of family and friends will take place at the Day Chapel of St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Monday (5th August) from 3.30 to 5 pm. Requiem Mass for Donie will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Tuesday at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/Kilflynn). Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or the Alzheimers' Society (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation or www.alzheimer.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.