Dolores O’Keeffe née O’Callaghan of Listellick North, Tralee, died on 4th January 2024, beloved wife of the late Brendan and dearest mother of Brendan, Siobhan (Duffy), Mike and Niamh (Keohane) and sister of Dolly (Molloy), Noreen (Leahy), Phil (Smith), Marian (Sugrue), Tommy, Michael & the late Joan (Prendiville), Stephen, Josie and mother-in-law of the late Eamonn Duffy. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Dylan, Kate, Ben, Michael, Aisling, Olwen, Conan, Darragh, Freya & Fionn, son-in-law Ken (Keohane), daughters-in-law Majella (Hussey) and Deirdre (Connell), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (7th January) from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday at 10:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Dolores will be celebrated at 11 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the

Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.