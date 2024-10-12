Dolores Curtin nee Earls of Liosdara, Oakpark, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (13th October) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Dolores will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace