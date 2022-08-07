Diarmuid Desmond, Windy Arbour, Dundrum and formerly of The Bridge, Rathmore; August 5th 2022 in St. James’s Hospital (peacefully). Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Kathleen, sons Paddy and Tommy, daughters-in-law Gosia and Ciara, grandchildren Anna, Tomás, Aodán and Fiadh, sister Mary, brothers Denis, Sean, Michael and Patrick (R.I.P.), nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Diarmuid’s wake will take place at his residence on Tuesday evening (9th August) from 6 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Miraculous Medal, Clonskeagh arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only.