Desmond Francis (Des) Brennan

Formerly of Dublin. Pre-deceased by his wife Bridie and his sons Donie, Martin and Michael Griffin. Loving father of Breda, Noreen and Tadgh. Sadly missed by his brothers Larry and Noel Brennan (Dublin), his son-in-law Denis, daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren Michael, Anthony, Toni, Danny, Sam, Sheena, Cara and Laura, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives in the United States, neighbours, and many friends including his good companion Rocky.

"May He Rest In Peace"

A prayer service for Desmond will be held at 12 noon on Monday the 29th of April in O'Shea's Funeral Home followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Killarney.

House Private Please