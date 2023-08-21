Denise Tangney née Mc Carthy, Listry, Faha, Killlarney and formerly of Cromane Lower, Killorglin.

Denise passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 19th 2023 at Cork University Hospital.

Beloved wife of Pat and loving mother of Aaron & Noreen, dear sister of Donie, Gerald, Tony, Kathleen, Frank, Rose and Terence (deceased). Very sadly missed by her loving husband, children, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, colleagues & neighbours. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Tuesday evening (Aug. 22nd) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4pm - 7pm.

Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (Aug. 23rd) to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

(mobile camera)

The family of Denise would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.