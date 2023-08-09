Denise McCann (née O'Neill)

Denise McCann nee O’Neill of Leith West, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 8th August 2023, beloved wife of Harry and dearest mother of Rachel, Norman & Henry.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her granddaughter Hazel, brothers Padraic & Sean, sisters Laura, Colette, Assumpta & Mary, daughters-in-law Sarah & Anna, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (10th August) from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Denise will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.