The death has occurred of Denis Shea, Brú Na Sinsear, Rathmore and formerly of Rathbeg, Rathmore on Monday, 8th January, 2023. Predeceased by his parents Eileen and Jeremiah. He will be sadly missed by his relatives, friends and the staff at St. Joseph's Day Care Centre in Rathmore. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore on Tuesday, 9th January, from 6pm to 7pm followed by Removal to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Shrone. Requiem Mass for Denis will take place on Wednesday, 10th January, at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on the mobile tab on the following link st-josephs-church-rathmore - MCN (mcnmedia.tv).