Denis Moloney of Lower Pallas, Lixnaw, died peacefully at home, on 7th December 2023, beloved son of the late Moss and Nell. Sadly missed by his loving family, his cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (13th December) from 4 p.m to 5 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Thursday morning at 10:50 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Denis will be celebrated at 11 a.m. (streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream). Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Rest in Peace.