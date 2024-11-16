Denis Foley, An Tochar Ban Bar, Kilmoyley, and formerly of The Cross, Lixnaw, passed peacefully surrounded by his family at University Hospital Cork on November 15th 2024.
Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Queenie, sisters Baby Joan and Marguerite Carroll and his brother Liam.
Dearly loved and sadly missed by his beloved wife Margaret, sons Kevin, Aidan and Shane, daughters-in-law Katie, Kelly and Martina, grandchildren Aaron, Keeley, Dylan, Shaun and Fiadh, sister Madeline Waters (Surrey, England) and her husband Bob, sisters-in law Carolyn and Kathleen, brother-in-law Liam, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway on Sunday the 17th of November from 5 - 8 p.m.
Requiem Mass for Denis Foley will be celebrated on Monday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church
