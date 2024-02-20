Denis Foley of Blennerville, Tralee, Co Kerry
Reposing at Cumann Iosaef Community Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee (V92Y336) on Wednesday from 4 to 6 pm. Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family information- Beloved husband of the late Helen (died May 2023), dearest father of John and Donncha and brother of Jack, Charlie, Helen and the late Paddy, Mairead, Shirley, Billy and Mike.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Líle and Dáithí, Donncha’s partner Sinéad, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace
