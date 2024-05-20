Denis (Dinny) Murphy “Rockhill” Rockchapel Eoircode P51W891) & formerly of Tourard, Freemount Co.Cork
Reposing at Alan's Funeral Home, Rockchapel Tuesday (May 21st) from 6pm to 8pm. Followed by private cremation
House strictly private please
No flowers by request: Donations if desired to Marymount Hospice.
