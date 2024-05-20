Denis (Dinny) Murphy “Rockhill” Rockchapel Eoircode P51W891) & formerly of Tourard, Freemount Co.Cork

Reposing at Alan's Funeral Home, Rockchapel Tuesday (May 21st) from 6pm to 8pm. Followed by private cremation

House strictly private please

Advertisement

No flowers by request: Donations if desired to Marymount Hospice.