Advertisement

Denis (Dinny) Murphy

May 20, 2024 16:04 By receptionradiokerry
Denis (Dinny) Murphy

Denis (Dinny) Murphy “Rockhill”  Rockchapel   Eoircode P51W891) & formerly of Tourard,  Freemount Co.Cork

Reposing at Alan's Funeral Home, Rockchapel Tuesday  (May 21st) from 6pm to 8pm.   Followed by private cremation

House strictly private please

Advertisement

No flowers by request:   Donations if desired to Marymount Hospice.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus