Denis Carroll of Aglish, Ballyhar and late of Knocknaskeha, Killarney. Peacefully in the company of his loving family and the staff of St Columbanus Home, Killarney. Beloved husband of the late Kay and much loved father of Nora and Mary. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law Paul Toland and Owen Bannon, his wonderful grandchildren Harry, Louis, Molly and Luke, sisters Mary Larkin, Nora Purcell and Eily Fleming, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Predeceased by his sister Rita Sullivan and his brothers Donie, Pat and Con.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday from 7-8.30pm. Funeral arriving at The Church of The Sacred Heart, Ballyhar on Monday at 10.45am where the Requiem Mass for Denis Carroll will be celebrated at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery

"May He Rest In Peace"