Declan (the Doc) Doherty

Garrouse, Bruree, Co. Limerick and formerly of Glounlahan, Rockchapel, Co. Cork.

Declan passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving wife and family in Aperee Living, Churchtown on Thursday, October 12th, 2023. Predeceased by his parents Eamonn and Nora (née Guiney). Beloved husband of Betty (née Murphy) and much loved father of Nigel, Trevor and the late baby Gerard, cherished grandfather of Aaron, Emily, Kate, Beauden, Laura, Katie, Billy, Sarah, Abbey and Carly. Dearly missed by his loving wife, family, brother Noel, daughters-in-law Tracey and Nicola, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Declan Rest in Peace

Reposing in Hawe - O'Keeffe's Funeral Home (P56 YY15), Bakers Road, Charleville, on Friday evening from 6:00pm to 7:30pm, followed by Prayers.

For those who would like to view the Reposing at our Funeral Home online, please click on our website link immediately below:

https://okfh.ie/charleville-live-stream/

Reception into the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:30am, after which Declan will be laid to rest in the local cemetery.

The family would like to give thanks to the nurses and staff at Aperee Living, Churchtown and Ward 8C at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for the care and attention they gave to Declan during his time in their care.