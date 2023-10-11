Advertisement

Declan Lynch

Oct 11, 2023 13:11 By receptionradiokerry
Declan Lynch of Tullig, Kilflynn

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6 to 8 pm.

 

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Saturday morning where the Requiem Mass for Declan Lynch will take place at 11 am

 

Mass will be livestreamed on churchmedia.tv/Kilflynn

 

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

