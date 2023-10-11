Declan Lynch of Tullig, Kilflynn
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6 to 8 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Saturday morning where the Requiem Mass for Declan Lynch will take place at 11 am
Mass will be livestreamed on churchmedia.tv/Kilflynn
Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Advertisement
Recommended
260,000 Passengers through Cork Airport in SeptemberOct 11, 2023 13:16
Listowel Food Fair calling all emerging artisan food producers to enterOct 11, 2023 13:14
Killorglin announces digital heritage trailOct 11, 2023 13:14
Kerry Government TD urges rethink of Budget DayOct 11, 2023 13:13
Man further remanded in custody in relation to Tralee Square murderOct 11, 2023 13:14