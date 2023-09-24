Dawn Clifford née Ryan of (Cliffords Garage),The Kerries and formerly No. 6 The Bungalow, Garryruth, Tralee, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on 23rd September 2023, beloved wife of Jerry and dear mother of Eamon, Jason and Jerry. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Péig and Séan, sisters June (O’Donoghue) and Jackie (Traynor), brother Ricky, daughter-in-law Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday (26th September) at 2:00pm where the Requiem Mass for Dawn will be celebrated at 2.30pm (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. Rest in Peace