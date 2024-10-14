Advertisement

Oct 14, 2024
David O'Keeffe, Milltown and Valentia Island.

David O'Keeffe formerly of Pollardstown, Mitchelstown, Milltown, and late of Wimbledon, London. Peacefully passed away with family at his side.

 

Cherished Father to daughter Fiona, sons Stephen, David & Kevin, his six grandchildren Caitlin, David, Connor, Kian, Nieve and Riley, his brother Jim, sisters', Bridie, Margaret, Elzie, Liz and Kathleen, daughters-in-law Elaine, Emma and wider extended family.

 

Funeral to be held at Sacred Heart Church Wimbledon on the 17th October at 12pm followed by the interment at Merton and Sutton Joint Cemetery Morden at 2pm

 

May he rest in peace

