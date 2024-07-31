David John Fleming, Bridge St., Sneem; Peacefully but unexpectedly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents David and Alice (nee Curran) and infant sister Mary. Sadly missed by his family: son Shane (Boston), brother Gerard, Shane's mother Eleanor, Gerard's partner Michelle, relatives, neighbours and friends. 'MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Remains arriving to St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Wednesday, July 31st, at 7.30pm approx.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Thursday, August 1st, at 12 noon.

Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.

David John's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on:

www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's).

Family flowers only please, by request.

David John's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.