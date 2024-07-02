David Fitzgibbon, Croílár Na Mistéalach, Tralee.
David died peacefully at home on the 28th of June 2024, following a short illness. David will be sadly missed by his beloved partner Tanya, and son David, parents Hugh and Maureen, sisters and brothers, Norma, Tommy, Eoin, Barry, Emma and Grace, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, the O’Connor family, his extended family, neighbours relatives and friends.
Predeceased by his mother Anne and brother Michael. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílís
Reposing at Hogan’s funeral home, Tralee, Friday, 5th July 2024, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm.
Funeral cortège will arrive at St. John’s Church, Tralee, Saturday 6th July, at 9.30am, for 10.00am Requiem Mass for David, which will be Live streamed on http://www.stjohns.ie followed by burial at New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Enquiries to John O' Rahilly Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee 0876865632 or 0667121119
