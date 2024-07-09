Dano Lyons, Derry, Listowel. Peacefully, on July 7th, 2024. Beloved father of the late Jackie. Dano will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, sons Dan, Noel and Philip, daughters Elizabeth and Noreen, life long friend and work colleague Tadie O'Flaherty, grandchildren Danny, Kian, Anna, Ryan, Mara, Ruby, Sive, Leon, Jack, Sophie, Alex, Ruairi, Pierce, Jos and Louis, brothers Pat, Pete and Sean, sisters Mai, Noreen, Eileen and Phil, daughters-in-law Priscilla, Jacqueline and Paula, sons-in-law Arek and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday, July 11th, from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Dano being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care @ www.kerryhospice.com

Advertisement

House private, please.