Danny O’Riordan, Kevin Barry Villas, Tralee.

Pre-deceased by his parents Jack and Joan. Beloved brother of Helen. Sadly missed by his loving family – his sister, brother-in-law Tom, nephews Brendan, Gerard and Thomas, niece Joanne, extended family, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 7.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass on Thursday morning at 9.40AM for Requiem Mass at 10.00AM followed by burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Kerry Hospice via the following link

Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee

Advertisement

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.