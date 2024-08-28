Danny O’Riordan, Kevin Barry Villas, Tralee.
Pre-deceased by his parents Jack and Joan. Beloved brother of Helen. Sadly missed by his loving family – his sister, brother-in-law Tom, nephews Brendan, Gerard and Thomas, niece Joanne, extended family, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 7.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass on Thursday morning at 9.40AM for Requiem Mass at 10.00AM followed by burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.
House Private Please.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Kerry Hospice via the following link
Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and ResultsAug 28, 2024 09:33
Councillor says roads of Cahersiveen resemble "war zone following a bombing raid"Aug 28, 2024 09:36
New superintendent to transfer to Killarney Garda StationAug 28, 2024 09:30
Council grant planning for small-craft harbour in Dingle despite local concernsAug 28, 2024 09:35
Racing at home today in BellewstownAug 28, 2024 08:02