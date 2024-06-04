Daniel (Donie) Mc Kenna of Cappa, Kilflynn.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee, on Thursday June 6th, from 6.00pm to 8.00 pm.

Requiem Mass for Daniel (Donie) Mc Kenna will be celebrated on Friday at 11.00am in St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.

Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society- Daffodil Nurses or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Enquires to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.