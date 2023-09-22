Advertisement

Dan O’Leary

Sep 22, 2023 08:18 By receptionradiokerry
Dan O’Leary

Dan O’Leary of Fortwilliam, Abbeydorney, died unexpectedly at home, on 20th September 2023, son of the late Michael & Ina, beloved husband of Ina (Maunsell), dearest father of Daniel, Brendan & Michael and brother of Willie, Michael, Betty, Ena, Margaret & Martina.  Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, his son’s partners Emma, Lorna & Taylor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, the extended O’Leary and Maunsell families, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (24th September) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Dan will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Elison Abbey, Abbeydorney.

 

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus