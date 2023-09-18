Dan O'Donoghue, Lisbabe, Headford, Killarney.
On the 14th September 2023, unexpectedly, predeceased by his parents Paddy and Eileen O' Donoghue, brothers Tim, Pat and Tom and sisters in law Margaret and Lynn. Deeply mourned by his loving family, his wife Breda, his daughter Louise, his son Stephen, son in law Conor and his adored grandchildren Grace and Keelan, his father and mother in law Michael and Kathleen O' Sullivan, nephews and nieces. Deeply mourned by his family, neighbours and colleagues in O' Callaghan's, College Street, Killarney. May he Rest In Peace
Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff (V93 D544) on Monday evening 18th September from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
Funeral Cortege will arrrive to the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff (V93 CV06) on Tuesday morning 19th September at 11.30am for Requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killaha cemetery.
The live streamed link can be found on Glenflesk Parish Facebook page.
