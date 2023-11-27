Dan (Bernie) O’Brien of Moyderwell, Tralee and formerly Ardcanaught, Castlemaine & Listowel, Co. Kerry. Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (28th November) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel on Wednesday morning at 11:45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Dan (Bernie) will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine ). Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family information- Beloved father of Frances (London), Liam (Ardcanaught), John (Chile), Philomena & Marie (Tralee) and son of the late Johno & May and brother of the late Michael F. and Margaret Langford. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Millaray, Conor and Ciara, son-in-law Fernando, daughter-in-law Anny, brothers Bill (Dublin) and John (Cork), sisters Sr. Sheila (Presentation Convent, Tralee) and Eileen (Houlihan, Killorglin), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Rest In Peace
