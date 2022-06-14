Cornelius (Neily) Browne late of Reading, Berkshire, England and formally of Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, this Thursday evening, June 16th, from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass for Neily will take place at St Mary’s Church Knocknagoshel on Friday at 11am followed by a private cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

Live streaming of Neily's Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page

Cornelius (Neily) Browne, Reading, Berkshire, England and formally of Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel. Predeceased by his father Mossie, Neily will be sadly missed by his daughters Rebecca and Helen, his partner Debbie, his loving mother Nora, his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Neily Rest in Peace