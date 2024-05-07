Cornelius 'Neil' Doherty, Foiladown, Clonkeen, Glenflesk; Neil passed away suddenly but peacefully on Sunday, the 5th of May 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents his father Peter and his mother Margaret. Neil is deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Christina, Jennifer, Derva and Ruth, his beloved siblings and his adoring partner Elisabeth. Deeply mourned by his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews along with his good neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff (V93 D544) on Thursday, May 9th, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Friday morning, May 10th, arriving at 10.30am to St. Agatha's Church, Glenflesk (V93 X0C2) for Requiem mass at 11am, followed by cremation to

The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork (P45 DD71).

Family Flowers Only Please.

House Private Please.