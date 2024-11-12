Cornelius (Con) Murphy, London and formerly of Alaghee Mor, The Glen, Ballinskelligs, peacefully at home in Ealing, London, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 5th 2024, following a 2 year illness bravely borne without complaint. Sadly missed by his much loved wife Margaret, children Audrey and Thomas, brothers Sean and Barth, grandchildren Evie, Ciara and Holly, his son-in-law Eddie, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, extended family, kind neighbours and his many friends. Pre-deceased by his sister-in-law Joan and his brother Tom (June 2024).

May his Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Wednesday 27th November the Church of Saints Peter and Pauls, Northfields, London at 11.30am followed by Committal in Greenford Park Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed via the link on Con’s memorial page. Please see link here for more information: https://corneliusmurphy.muchloved.com

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of by O’Dwyer Funeral Directors, 137 Little Ealing Lane, W5 4EJ.