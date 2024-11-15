The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) Flynn of Balloonagh Estate, Tralee and formerly of Strand Road Tralee and London. Cornelius passed away peacefully on 14th November 2024, in his 93rd year, surrounded by his adored family, in the wonderful care of the Hawthorn Ward, Killarney Community Hospital. Beloved husband to the late Eileen, father of Eddie, Christopher, Paul and the late Philip and Stephen. Son of the late Mary and Edmund Flynn and brother of the late Tommy, Denis, Mary, Anne and Phylis.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers Paddy, Mick, Christy, Ted and his sisters Nora and Joan, his grandchildren, Tina and Sarah and great granddaughter Eva, his daughter-in law Miriam, grandniece Chloe and grandnephews Joey and Gary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

Reposing in The Rose Chapel at Hogan’s Funeral Home on Sunday 17th November, 2024, from 5.00pm –6.30pm.

Funeral Cortége arriving at St John’s Church, Tralee, on Monday 18th November 2024, at 11.30am for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on http://www.stjohns.ie/ after which Cornelius will be laid to rest in New Rath Cemetery.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Seán or John, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee 0876865632 or 0667121119