Cornelius B. O’Callaghan, Brookline, Boston and formerly of Brosna died on 26th June 2023 in Boston. Predeceased by his parents Michael Joseph and Margaret, brothers Michael, David and Timothy, sisters Joan O’Callaghan and Margaret O’Leary, Connie is very sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and his many friends in Ireland and the U.S.A. Rest In Peace
Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, The Square, Brosna, on Monday, 17th July, from 6.30 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass in St. Carthage’s Church Brosna on Tuesday, 18th July at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Brosna. In lieu of flowers donations if desired to St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna.
Recommended
The next day of prayer for healing at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Scartaglen will be Sunday September 17th.Jul 14, 2023 11:07
Flooding on Tralee to Castleisland roadJul 14, 2023 10:07
Kerry councillor wants Tenant Purchase Scheme amended to remove "daft" anomalyJul 14, 2023 09:07
Daniel Okwute returns to KingdomJul 14, 2023 09:07
Opening Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final tonightJul 14, 2023 07:07