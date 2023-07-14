Cornelius B. O’Callaghan, Brookline, Boston and formerly of Brosna died on 26th June 2023 in Boston. Predeceased by his parents Michael Joseph and Margaret, brothers Michael, David and Timothy, sisters Joan O’Callaghan and Margaret O’Leary, Connie is very sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and his many friends in Ireland and the U.S.A. Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, The Square, Brosna, on Monday, 17th July, from 6.30 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass in St. Carthage’s Church Brosna on Tuesday, 18th July at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Brosna. In lieu of flowers donations if desired to St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna.