Compton Vieira, Ardcanaught, Castlemaine.
Compton passed away peacefully on September 4th 2024.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne,
son Mario, daughter Josie,
his dearly loved grandchildren & great-grandchildren,
relatives, neighbours & many friends.
May He Rest In Peace
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing Friday evening (Sept. 6th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine
from 6.30pm - 8.30pm.
Funeral arriving Saturday afternoon (Sept. 7th) to St. Gobnait's Church, Keel
for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.
Compton's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
