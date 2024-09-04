Advertisement

Compton Vieira

Sep 5, 2024 08:09 By receptionradiokerry
Compton Vieira

Compton Vieira, Ardcanaught, Castlemaine.

Compton passed away peacefully on September 4th 2024.

 

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne,

son Mario, daughter Josie,

his dearly loved grandchildren & great-grandchildren,

relatives, neighbours & many friends.

 

May He Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~ ~

 

Reposing Friday evening (Sept. 6th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine

​​​​​​​from 6.30pm - 8.30pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday afternoon (Sept. 7th) to St. Gobnait's Church, Keel

for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

 

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

 

​​​​​​​Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Compton's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

