Commandant Traolach Sweeney, of Caherdaniel, and Newbridge, Co. Kildare

Passed away as the result of a tragic road traffic accident on Thursday 11th July 2024.

Survived by his wife Ena Sweeney (nee Kelly, Myshall, Co. Carlow), his daughter Aislinn, his son Peter, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Divya, grandchildren Apolline and Crispin, his brothers Pádraig and Domhnall, brother-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Breda and Anne-Marie, nephews and nieces, David, Richard, Cliona, Cáit, Éanna, Fionntán, James, Beatrice, cousins, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by his parents, Domhnall and Phil and sister-in-law Cora.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in St. Crohan's Church, Caherdaniel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Derrynane Abbey Island Cemetery. Mass will be live-streamed via the link below.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Crumlin Children's Hospital, thank you - https://www.childrenshealth.ie/donate/