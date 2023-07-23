Clare Hurley nee McCarthy of Bedford, Listowel and formerly Cappoquin, Co. Waterford, died peacefully on 21st July 2023, beloved wife of the late Jerry, dearest mother of David, Stephen & Jennifer and sister of Aidan, Hilda, Carol & Justin.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandsons Luke & Ben, daughters-in-law Karen & Oonagh, brothers-in-law John & Jack, sisters-in-law Maureen, Muriel & Catherine, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday (24th July) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Tuesday at 11.15 am where the Requiem Mass for Clare will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Kerry Hospice Foundation, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.