The death has occurred of

Ciarán Vincent Houlihan

Avondale, Dingle, Kerry, V92C440

On the 18th of September 2023, Ciarán Vincent. Sadly missed by his loving mother Veronica, father Tom, Alfie, sister Rachel, grandmothers Kay and Evelyn, aunts Lorraine, Colette, Mella, Teresa, Catherine and Bernie, uncles John, Diarmuid, Vincent, Abhard and Enda, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at 1 Avondale (V92C440) Dingle Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Saturday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.