Ciarán Scanlon, Ballaghboy, Doora, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of Dingle.
Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee O'Brien), son Patrick, daughter Saoirse, his loving dogs Cara and Macree, sisters and brothers, mother in law Maura, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. May he Rest In Peace
Reposing at his home (V95VFW4) on Friday, 22nd of September, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at The Church of Our Lady Roslevan, Ennis, for Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in Drumcliff Cemetery. Live streaming of the Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Roslevan Parish web cam http://www.doorabarefieldparish.ie/webcam/.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.
The family would like to thank Dr. Bruce O'Donnell and all the Palliative Care Nurses and staff in Milford for the wonderful care Ciaran received.
