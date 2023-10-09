Ciaran O’Connell of Leeside, Oakpark, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (12th October) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Ciaran will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Baile Mhuire Day Care, Balloonagh, Tralee, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information- Beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Bailey), loving father of Hugh, Paul, David, Anne (Mathlin), Peter and the late Ciaran Óg and dear brother of Fionnghuala, Eoghan, Órfhlaith and the late Diarmuid & Brenawn.

Sadly missed by his adoring grandchildren Caleb, Molly, Charlie, Seamus, Iris, Rowan & Cian, daughters-in-law Sam, Edith & Caroline, son-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law Annette, Kerry & Rosemary, brothers-in-law Robin, Tom, Paddy & Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

May He Rest In Peace