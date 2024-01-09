Christy Flynn, Heirhill, Ballyheigue, died peacefully at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Listowel surrounded by his family on January 9th 2024. Predeceased by his infant son Michael Christopher. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary Ann and loving father of Betty and Anne Marie Slattery (Causeway), his grandchildren Vivienne and her husband Nas, Patrice and Kevin, great-grandchildren Yusuf, Sarah and Abdullah, nephews, nieces, cousins and a large circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace
Reposing Thursday 11th from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at his residence V92Y6K8 followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Christy on Friday morning at 11 a.m. https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-church-ballyheigue-1 with burial afterwards in Killury Cemetery, Causeway.
Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers, Causeway.
