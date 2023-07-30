Advertisement

Christina (Ciss) O'Connor (née Moriarty)

Christina (Ciss) O'Connor (née Moriarty), Kerins Park, Tralee, sadly passed away at her home on 27th July 2023.

Predeceased by her loving husband Jackie and her sisters Tess and Kitty. Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Ann, son-in-law Paul, her son Pat, daughter-in-law Patricia, brothers Sean, Paddy, Michael and sister Ann, grandchildren Louise, Kelley Ann, Hollie, Kim, Emma, and Mark, great-grandchildren Ava, Nathan, Lottie May, Calum, Leo, Saoirse, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday, 31st July 2023, from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Tuesday 1st August at 9.15 am and arriving to St.John's Church, Tralee at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Christina (Ciss) will be celebrated at 10.00am (live streamed on http://www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards to the New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

