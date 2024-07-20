Advertisement

Chriss Sheahan (Nee Trant)

Jul 20, 2024 12:03 By receptionradiokerry
Chriss Sheahan (Nee Trant), of East End, Rathmore

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home Rathmore, this Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:30pm, followed by Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore.

Requiem Mass for Chriss Sheahan (Nee Trant) will take place on Monday at 12:30pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Chriss's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Rathmore Parish website.

