Chriss Sheahan (Nee Trant), of East End, Rathmore

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home Rathmore, this Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:30pm, followed by Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore.

Requiem Mass for Chriss Sheahan (Nee Trant) will take place on Monday at 12:30pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.