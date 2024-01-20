Charlie Maunsell of Belfast and Cloghane, Tralee.
Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory on Monday from 6.30-8pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane on Tuesday at 1.45pm where the Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Cloghane New Cemetery.
