Charlie Maunsell

Jan 20, 2024 13:51 By receptionradiokerry
Charlie Maunsell

Charlie Maunsell of Belfast and Cloghane, Tralee.

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory on Monday from 6.30-8pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane on Tuesday at 1.45pm where the Requiem Mass  will be celebrated at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Cloghane New Cemetery.

