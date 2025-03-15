Charles F. Maye, Lisbeg, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Dun Laoighre, Co. Dublin, (late of Bank of Ireland), died peacefully, in the tender care of The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., on 13th March 2025, dearly loved husband of Vera and much loved father of Cathal, Brendan, Maria and Ciara.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Colm, Jessica, Daniel, Charlie, Christina, Jamie, Cian, Aoibh and Roisin, daughters-in-law Breda and Lorna, sons-in-law Trevor and Paddy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (17th March) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Charles will be celebrated at 10 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.