Cauty Flynn née O'Sullivan, Kilshannig, Maharees, Castlegregory (V92 E2V9), died unexpectedly at home on 21st November 2023. Beloved wife of Jerry and cherished mother of John Kevin, Josephine, Mary, Linda and Junior.Predeceased by her sisters Eileen and Maureen, brother-in-law Jackie and his wife Chrissey. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her sons-in-law Martin and Enda, daughters-in-law Catherine and Ursula, her adored grandchildren Laurna, Robert, Rachel, Christopher, Shauna, Cathal, Eoghan, Eimear, Triona and Cillian, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law Jackie and Michael, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home in Kilshannig (V92 E2V9) on Thursday, 23rd November 2023, from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory on Friday morning at 11.45 am where the Requiem Mass for Cauty will be celebrated at 12.00 noon (livestreamed on Castlegregory Parish Facebook page). Interment afterwards to Kilshannig Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7139128 or 0876865632.