The death has occurred of Catherine Teresa O'Connell, Peckham, London and formerly of Cousheen, Portmagee.
Died peacefully at home, with her loving family around her on 8th August 2023. Sadly missed by her children,grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews,family, friends and neighbours. May Catherine rest in peace
Funeral arriving at St.Patrick's Church, Portmagee on Thursday, 24th August 2023, at 5.00pm. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Friday, 25th August 2023. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society or Cancer Research.
