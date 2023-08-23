Advertisement

Catherine Teresa O'Connell

Aug 23, 2023 08:16 By receptionradiokerry
Catherine Teresa O'Connell

The death has occurred of Catherine Teresa O'Connell, Peckham, London and formerly of Cousheen, Portmagee.

Died peacefully at home, with her loving family around her on 8th August 2023. Sadly missed by her children,grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews,family, friends and neighbours.  May Catherine rest in peace 

Advertisement

Funeral arriving at St.Patrick's Church, Portmagee on Thursday, 24th August 2023, at 5.00pm.  Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Friday, 25th August 2023. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.  Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society or Cancer Research.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus